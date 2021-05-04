Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Downgraded by TheStreet

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.18.
Shares of B opened at $51.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $57.64.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,210,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,501,000 after acquiring an additional 446,909 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,425,000 after purchasing an additional 130,172 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,277,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,763,000 after purchasing an additional 39,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 631,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,002,000 after purchasing an additional 140,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.
Barnes Group Company Profile
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
