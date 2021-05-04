Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Downgraded by TheStreet

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.18.

Shares of B opened at $51.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,210,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,501,000 after acquiring an additional 446,909 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,425,000 after purchasing an additional 130,172 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,277,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,763,000 after purchasing an additional 39,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 631,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,002,000 after purchasing an additional 140,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

