Barclays Lowers Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target to $190.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $198.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LGND. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $145.23 on Tuesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.70, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a current ratio of 20.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.77.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 18,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total transaction of $3,230,314.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,390,035.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total value of $1,083,390.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,162,088.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,727 shares of company stock valued at $12,192,288 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

