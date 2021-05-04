Barclays Increases Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Price Target to $16.00

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) had its target price raised by Barclays from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.39% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.
Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.39.
In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $200,327.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,322,817.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at $29,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,932 shares of company stock valued at $398,871 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.
Further Reading: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.