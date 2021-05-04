Barclays Increases Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Price Target to $16.00

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) had its target price raised by Barclays from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.39.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $200,327.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,322,817.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at $29,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,932 shares of company stock valued at $398,871 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

