Barclays Increases AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target to $18.00

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 0.96. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $18.10.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 711.2% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 909,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 797,500 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,079,000 after purchasing an additional 23,674 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 264,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 122,955 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.