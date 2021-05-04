Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank7 from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.67.

Bank7 stock opened at $17.95 on Monday. Bank7 has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $162.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.21.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 35.06%. Research analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSVN. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the first quarter worth about $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bank7 by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Bank7 by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank7 by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

