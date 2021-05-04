Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.50.

NYSE SAN opened at $3.81 on Friday. Banco Santander has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $3.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0081 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter worth $41,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

