Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and traded as low as $3.93. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 10,361 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.1238 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBDO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 268.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 41,813 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 23,497 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the period.

About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

