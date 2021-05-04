Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

NYSE:BBD opened at $4.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.1356 per share. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

