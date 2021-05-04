Ballantyne Strong (BTN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BTN stock opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.82 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91. Ballantyne Strong has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $5.29.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and sells projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also manufactures and distributes curvilinear immersive screens to theme parks, museums, and schools, as well as for special events and military applications.

