Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Hits New 1-Year High at $141.80

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 141.80 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.76), with a volume of 42407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.80 ($1.74).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 121.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.31. The company has a market capitalization of £782.23 million and a P/E ratio of 22.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%.

About Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK)

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

