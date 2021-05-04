Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 1,175 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 563.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,831 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,468,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,984,000 after acquiring an additional 778,577 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,558,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,696,000 after acquiring an additional 433,938 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,885,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $223.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRTN shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $100,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

