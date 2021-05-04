B. Riley Comments on Teck Resources Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.53 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

