B. Riley Boosts Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $79.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $75.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.03% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.10.
NYSE FN traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.77 and a 200 day moving average of $80.17. Fabrinet has a one year low of $54.38 and a one year high of $94.25.
In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $196,281.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,425.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $291,001.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,836 shares of company stock worth $2,524,905 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
