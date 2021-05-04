Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Invests $61,000 in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CEVA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in CEVA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CEVA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CEVA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CEVA by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 30,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $2,072,939.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $2,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,343 shares of company stock worth $7,392,417 over the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Northland Securities lowered CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $53.26 on Tuesday. CEVA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5,326.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.79.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

