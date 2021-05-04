Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Short Interest Down 22.2% in April

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 559,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXON. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In other news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $652,379.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,113,213.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $161,787.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,045 shares of company stock worth $12,859,087. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

AXON opened at $148.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.78. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $65.50 and a 52-week high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $226.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.69 million. Research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.