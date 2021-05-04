AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

AXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

AXS opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average of $50.23.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.94) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.