Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:AXI)

Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Limited (LON:AXI) announced a dividend on Monday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:AXI opened at GBX 99.52 ($1.30) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 93.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 88.67. Axiom European Financial Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 100.65 ($1.31).

