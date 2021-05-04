Axe One Day Volume Hits $144.00 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Axe coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges. Axe has a market capitalization of $640,637.52 and $144.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axe has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $807.86 or 0.01448362 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

