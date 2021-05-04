AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AXAHY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of AXAHY opened at $28.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.06. AXA has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $28.86.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $1.398 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. AXA’s dividend payout ratio is 22.00%.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

