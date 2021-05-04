Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.92 EPS

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avis Budget Group stock traded down $5.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.32. The company had a trading volume of 99,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,278. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $90.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.74 and a 200-day moving average of $49.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $518,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,524.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian J. Choi acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.68 per share, for a total transaction of $556,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,176. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

