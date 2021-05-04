Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Avient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Avient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avient presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.45.

AVNT stock opened at $52.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Avient has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $52.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.18.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avient will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avient by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 15,691.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Avient by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Avient by 285.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

