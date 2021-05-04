Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $60.00. The company traded as high as $52.60 and last traded at $52.25, with a volume of 1435 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.77.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avient by 15,691.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 285.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.30%.

Avient Company Profile (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

