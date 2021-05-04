Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Sells $28,562.50 in Stock

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $28,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nancy Hawthorne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Nancy Hawthorne sold 2,500 shares of Avid Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $58,275.00.

NASDAQ AVID opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.84. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $24.47.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.14 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVID has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,535,000 after buying an additional 276,694 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,885,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 539.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 200,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 169,237 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,076,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 346.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 70,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

