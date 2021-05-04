AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $205.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $147.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

AVB has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $183.94.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $191.65 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $196.44. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.81.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,693 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,366,000 after acquiring an additional 594,169 shares in the last quarter. Schf GPE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $78,934,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,459,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,087,000 after acquiring an additional 381,905 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

