Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 24.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $33.15 or 0.00059522 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and $658.65 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.01 or 0.00335785 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00009220 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00031970 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00010639 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006143 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 382,960,353 coins and its circulating supply is 128,794,318 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

