Autonio Price Up 13.8% This Week (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a market cap of $22.25 million and $1.01 million worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00064722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.12 or 0.00278697 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $652.02 or 0.01171487 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00030534 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.67 or 0.00728873 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,581.01 or 0.99862848 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,323,050 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

