Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.53.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $191.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $197.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,337,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 33,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

