AutoCanada (ACQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.34 per share for the quarter.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$876.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$871.74 million.

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$45.59 on Tuesday. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$5.82 and a 52 week high of C$51.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -167.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.19.

ACQ has been the subject of several research reports. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC upped their price target on AutoCanada from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$51.50 price target on shares of AutoCanada in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.56.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

