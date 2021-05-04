Authentic Equity Acquisition (NASDAQ:AEAC) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.72. 32,348 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 92,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEAC)

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

