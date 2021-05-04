Atul Pande Sells 2,500 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $300,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Atul Pande also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $276,525.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.83. 74,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,007. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.58 and a twelve month high of $146.97. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -55.23 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.92.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 3,169.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

