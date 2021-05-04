Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target boosted by Macquarie from $263.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $253.35.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $229.99 on Friday. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $262.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Atlassian by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

