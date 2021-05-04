Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 795 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 80,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $78.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,697,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,683 shares of company stock valued at $18,123,494. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

