Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $989,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 49,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 8,857 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

Shares of HD stock opened at $330.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $355.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $309.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.73. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.21 and a 52 week high of $331.62.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.