Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $44,000 Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSKR stock opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.64 million. Analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

