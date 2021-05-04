Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth about $120,432,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157,541 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,805,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 5,076.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,780 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,325,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.78.

NLY opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.