Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 1,600 Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIND. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 275,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 59,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIND. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

NASDAQ LIND opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The company has a market capitalization of $829.32 million, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.66.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). Research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

