Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 404 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 74.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $767,548,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,035 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,157,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,416 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 405.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,772,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,124,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,826 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.80 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $81.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $82.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

