Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.22 million. Atlas’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATCO opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26. Atlas has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATCO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Atlas from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

