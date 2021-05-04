Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) versus Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) Head to Head Review

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) and Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Protective Insurance and Atlas Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protective Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Protective Insurance and Atlas Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protective Insurance -0.82% -0.47% -0.10% Atlas Financial N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Protective Insurance and Atlas Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protective Insurance $495.60 million 0.66 $7.35 million N/A N/A Atlas Financial $120.60 million 0.05 -$20.43 million N/A N/A

Protective Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.8% of Protective Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Protective Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Protective Insurance has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Financial has a beta of 2.99, suggesting that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Protective Insurance beats Atlas Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protective Insurance

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting of property and casualty insurance products. It offers commercial automobile insurance products, such as commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine insurance products consisting of cargo insurance, as well as workers' compensation insurance for the commercial automobile industry. The company also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise the development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. Protective Insurance Corporation serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. It primarily operates in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Bermuda. The company was formerly known as Baldwin & Lyons, Inc. and changed its name to Protective Insurance Corporation in August 2018. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Anchor Group Management, Inc., engages in generating, underwriting, and servicing of commercial automobile insurance in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. It focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos. The company distributes its insurance products through a network of independent retail agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

