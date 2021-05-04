Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DNB Markets raised Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS ATLKY traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.45. The company had a trading volume of 61,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,890. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.58. The firm has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 14.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

