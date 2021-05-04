Atlantic Securities Raises AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$25.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target raised by Atlantic Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ALA. CIBC raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. CSFB raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AltaGas presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$25.25.

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$23.19 on Friday. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$14.55 and a 52-week high of C$23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.48 billion and a PE ratio of 18.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.48.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.06%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

