Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Short Interest Update

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 511,800 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the March 31st total of 388,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Atlantic American stock opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.15 million, a P/E ratio of 84.40 and a beta of 0.26. Atlantic American has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $15.97.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $59.93 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic American from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Atlantic American as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

