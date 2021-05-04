Athersys (ATHX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Athersys to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Athersys to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Athersys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATHX opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92. Athersys has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $356.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of -1.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other news, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,726.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $77,300. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.