Astec Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th.

Astec Industries has raised its dividend by 10.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $77.06 on Tuesday. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.86 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.88.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.12 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASTE. TheStreet upgraded Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

In related news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

