Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,217.70

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,217.70 ($28.97) and traded as high as GBX 2,325 ($30.38). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 2,308 ($30.15), with a volume of 773,849 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Associated British Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,320.89 ($30.32).

The stock has a market capitalization of £18.27 billion and a PE ratio of 45.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,399.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,217.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is 11.86%.

Associated British Foods Company Profile (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

