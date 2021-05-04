Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,077,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth about $1,137,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $129.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.25. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $116.70 and a 52 week high of $131.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.729 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FERG. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oddo Bhf lowered Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

