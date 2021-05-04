Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 21,015 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,015 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 54,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATEN opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $663.00 million, a PE ratio of 66.31 and a beta of 0.96. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $11.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%. Equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATEN. TheStreet downgraded A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $32,645.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,989.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 8,085 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $74,462.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,926 shares of company stock valued at $186,783 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

