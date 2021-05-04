Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $4.83 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43,278 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 43.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.8% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.8% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $127.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.96 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $128.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.99.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.67.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.