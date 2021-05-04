Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ferro were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferro during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Ferro during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ferro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Ferro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Ferro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

FOE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ferro from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

FOE stock opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37. Ferro Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -281.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $259.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 243,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

