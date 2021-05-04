Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 24,272 Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 277.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $185.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 105.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $87.76 and a 1 year high of $196.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LEA. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

